Driver cut free from lorry after crash on North-east road

A lorry driver has been cut free from a truck after a one-vehicle crash on a North-east road.

The man was driving an HGV along the A941 by Fogwatt, around four miles south of Elgin at 6.50am when the vehicle careered off the road.

Police were called to the scene and asked fire crews for help after discovering the driver was trapped in the lorry.

Three fire crews – from Elgin, Rothes and Lossiemouth – were called to the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Fire officers managed to free a male from the vehicle and he has been taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin.”

It is understood the man’s injuries are not life-threatening or serious.

The road is closed in both directions up to the Elgin roundabout and local road diversions are in place.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “One person was trapped and we had a saw in use, fencing ladder and hydraulic cutting gear.”