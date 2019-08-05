Driver clocked at 101mph on north-east road

A driver was clocked travelling at more than 100mph during a speed survey on a north-east road.

More than 200 vehicles were recorded speeding by Aberdeenshire Council on a section of the A948 near Ellon, where the limit is 60mph.

A total of 261 vehicles were caught travelling above 60mph.

The local authority carried out the survey last month at the road’s junction with Golf Road and the highest speed recorded was 101mph on July 24.

Councillor Gillian Owen had called for it to be done after a number of collisions on the road. She has previously called for the speed on the route to be reduced to 40mph.

Mrs Owen said: “With the number of accidents that have occurred on the A948 the last few months something needed to be done.

“The figures are not totally conclusive because they have been taken during the summer holidays.”

Figures revealed 28,385 vehicles had used the route during the survey period.

The Ellon and district councillor has said more surveys will be done on the route after the summer holidays when there is a larger volume of traffic.

Mrs Owen said: “I have asked for the monitoring to happen again between August and October when the schools are back to compare figures so we can see how bad the speeding issue is. It is an issue that residents are concerned about and I have had people come up to me recently asking for the speed to be reduced as a priority.

“The figures show there are a number of vehicles doing between 60-100mph and on that stretch of road it is not safe to do that.”

Data recorded, using speed monitoring equipment on the road, on July 23-29 did not capture number plates of vehicles, but their speed – and the information has been shared with Police Scotland.

A spokesman for Aberdeenshire Council told the Evening Express further results are expected for the section near the Knockothie Crescent junction.