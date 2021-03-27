Driver charged for driving at 116mph on A90 – with four others clocked at over 90mph

Police have charged a person with dangerous driving after they were caught going at 116mph on a section of the A90.

Officers also charged four other people for driving at speeds between 90 and 98mph as they carried out speed checks between Blackdog and Ellon yesterday.

The latest speeding incidents are among a number recorded on that stretch of road over the past month.

On March 8, a 36-year-old man was reported after he was found to be driving at 122mph on the Blackdog-Ellon road.

And just four days before that, a 38-year-old man was caught travelling at 120mph north of Ellon – after he overtook an unmarked police car.