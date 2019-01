A driver has been charged after a woman was hit by a car in Aberdeen city centre.

The woman was taken to hospital after the incident on Upperkirkgate this afternoon.

A spokeswoman said: “The call came in to us at 3.45pm to a report of a woman in collision with a car.

A police spokeswoman said: “The woman was taken to ARI as a precaution and the driver has been charged with alleged road traffic offences.”