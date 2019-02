A driver has been charged after a three-vehicle crash on an Aberdeen road.

Officers were called to the scene at 12.05pm today after the crash on Greenbank Road.

As a result of the incident, part of the road at its junction with Wellington Road was closed, but reopened at around 2.30pm.

A police spokeswoman said: “There were three vehicles involved, a Citroen Berlingo, Renault Scenic and BMW Coupe.

“A driver has been charged in relation to the incident.

“There isn’t any serious injuries.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter