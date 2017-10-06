Driver charged after police stop car with two-year-old not properly restrained

Police have held a crackdown on speeding and anti-social driving in two North-east villages.

A number of motorists were stopped, including one travelling more than one-and-a-half times the speed limit and another with a two-year-old passenger not properly restrained in the back.

Both of these drivers were charged, and a third charged in relation to a vehicle defect.

The operation, held on Wednesday, targeted motorists in Fochabers and Garmouth during peak times.

Pc Martin Dyer of the Lossiemouth Community Policing Team said: “We’re aware of community concerns about driver behaviour in the Fochabers and Garmouth area in particular with speeding and so arranged the day of action.

“During the operation we stopped and spoke to a number of motorists and combined both education and enforcement in an attempt to reinforce the message that both speeding and other road traffic offences will be dealt with robustly.

“One driver was stopped in Fochabers after travelling at 46mph within a 30mph limit.

“This was at a time when school children were walking and cycling home at the end of the school day.

“In a separate incident a two-year-old child was found travelling within the back of a car without being appropriately restrained.

“Both of these drivers were charged in relation to these incidents and a third person was charged in relation to a vehicle defect.

”Officers were also approached by members of the public who wished to discuss the pro-active work that local officers have done over recent months on Fochabers High Street with regards parking issues.

“Local residents commented that they have seen a marked reduction in terms of the number of vehicles parking within the controlled area of the pedestrian crossing thus improving visibility for those crossing the road.

“Road safety is a top concern for many people and Police Scotland is fully committed to reducing incidents on our roads.

“Speeding, particularly near where schoolchildren walk to school, is unacceptable and so I hope that today’s police activity has highlighted this issue and made motorists consider their driver behaviour.

“With the nights starting to draw in children going to and from school are not always highly visible during the winter months, particularly when they are wearing dark coats and dark trousers.

“Drivers should pay particular attention when driving along popular school routes and outside schools.

“Always drive carefully in and around schools at a speed that is within the limits. You do not need to drive at the maximum speed permitted.

“Operation Cedar (Challenge, Educate, Detect and Reduce) is a road safety campaign designed to encourage drivers to take more responsibility on the roads.

“Our Community Policing Team will look to hold more education and enforcement action in the future.”