Driver charged after car leaves north-east road and strikes garden fence

A driver has been charged in connection with alleged road traffic offences following a crash on a north-east road.
Police were called to the A92 Aberdeen to Dundee road at 1.25pm after a Volvo car left the carriageway near Newtonhill and struck a garden fence.
A force spokeswoman said no one was injured.
The road was reduced to one lane to allow recovery of the vehicle but is now clear.
