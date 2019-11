Police have warned anyone convicted of driving while unfit through drugs could be fined up to £5,000 after a driver tested positive for cannabis in the north-east.

A message posted on social media by officers warned: “Don’t let your licence go up in smoke.”

It added: “Another driver tested positive for cannabis this morning, further samples sent for analysis.

“If convicted you face a minimum 12-month driving ban, up to six months in prison and a fine of up to £5,000.”