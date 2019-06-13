Driver caught travelling 109mph on north-east road

A driver was caught speeding on a north-east road at 109mph, police said.

The incident happened last night just after 7pm on the A952 Mintlaw to Cortes road.

A statement from Police Scotland said the speed recorded was 109mph on a 60mph limit road.

It added: “At this time it was raining with a significant amount of standing water on the road.”

The driver will be reported to the procurator fiscal.