Thursday, June 13th 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Local

Driver caught travelling 109mph on north-east road

by Ana Da Silva
13/06/2019, 6:26 am Updated: 13/06/2019, 7:44 am
Post Thumbnail
Send us a story

A driver was caught speeding on a north-east road at 109mph, police said.

The incident happened last night just after 7pm on the A952 Mintlaw to Cortes road.

A statement from Police Scotland said the speed recorded was 109mph on a 60mph limit road.

It added: “At this time it was raining with a significant amount of standing water on the road.”

The driver will be reported to the procurator fiscal.

Breaking