Driver caught doing 91mph on A90 was ‘running late for work’

by Callum Main
07/05/2019, 12:06 pm
A motorist was caught driving at 91mph on the A90 this morning told police he was “running late for work”.

According to police, the vehicle was clocked 21mph over the 70mph limit near Balmedie.

In a post on Twitter, police said: “They seem to think it was okay because they were running late for work! Well, I can assure you that it is not acceptable.”

