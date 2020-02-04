Driver caught almost twice speed limit in north-east was on the way to pick up child from school

A driver caught almost double the speed limit in the north-east said they were on their way to collect their child from school.

The motorist was caught during a police operation conducted yesterday following complaints from residents in the Drumoak and Riverside of Blairs areas.

Eight motorists were stopped for speeding between 1pm and 3pm and seven accepted Conditional Offers which led to them being given three penalty points and a £100 fine.

One driver was caught at 57mph in a 30mph zone and has been reported directly to the procurator fiscal.

A number of other drivers were warned during the operation.

Police Constable Marc Camus said: “To encounter a driver at almost double the speed limit is wholly unacceptable, especially when their excuse for speeding was to collect their own child from school, what of the safety of other children or the infirm?

“Police Scotland has a number of other locations identified by community councils that are due to be attended in the near future, I hope not to encounter such disregard for road safety again.”