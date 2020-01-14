Driver allegedly almost six-times drink-drive limit in north-east town

A driver pulled over by police in a north-east town was allegedly almost six-times over the drink-drive limit.
According to police, the motorist stopped in Peterhead last night, was also disqualified from driving, and had no insurance.
He is expected to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court today.
#MintlawRP stopped a vehicle last night in #Peterhead and the driver was found to not only have provided a breath sample almost SIX times over the drink drive limit, but was also disqualified from driving and held no insurance for the vehicle.#KnowYourLimits#DontDrinkAndDrive pic.twitter.com/mT7FVqkQuf
— North East Police (@NorthEPolice) January 14, 2020