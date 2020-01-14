Show Links
Driver allegedly almost six-times drink-drive limit in north-east town

by Callum Main
14/01/2020, 9:44 am
A driver pulled over by police in a north-east town was allegedly almost six-times over the drink-drive limit.

According to police, the motorist stopped in Peterhead last night, was also disqualified from driving, and had no insurance.

He is expected to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court today.

