Driver calls for safety rethink after crash at Aberdeen bypass junction

A man today told of the moment his car rolled on to its side on a busy roundabout with his son and wife on board.

Dave Bremner has called for safety measures on the busy Kingswells South roundabout following the crash.

The 63-year-old was travelling along the A944 from Hazlehead towards his home in Dunecht with wife Julie, 43, and 15-year-old son Ryan when the two-car crash happened last Sunday afternoon.

The martial arts instructor, who required surgery after the incident in which he got glass stuck in his arm, said he fears what might have happened if he had been travelling at speed and has issued a call for increased safety measures.

Mr Bremner said: “There was some busy traffic coming out of the Hazlehead side.

“We were heading to Dunecht where we stay and had got on to the South Kingswells roundabout.

“I was only doing between 20-30mph. It wasn’t fast-moving traffic, it was fairly slow, because there was a lot of cars on the roundabout.

“I was in the outside lane going straight on to go to Westhill and got T-boned.

“I had skin taken off my arm because the car was knocked on to its side.

“My arm was hanging out the window so I got glass in my arm

“My wife had cuts and bruises to her face, my son had some whiplash.

“The three of us were taken to hospital as a family in one ambulance.

“It was a slow-moving accident and if it was fast moving I don’t know what might have happened.”

The road was blocked for two hours after the incident, with Ryan tending to his mum, who sustained cuts and bruises, in the immediate aftermath.

Mr Bremner, who has has been recovering at home since the crash, and has been forced to cancel a number of his martial arts classes, has called for traffic lights to be installed at the spot and the speed limit lowered.

He added: “It is a nasty roundabout, as many people will already know.

“I’m hoping something can be done about it and I’m already planning to talk to my local councillor.

“There have been so many bumps since the roundabout was built.

“I think some of the people use it like a race track.

“Despite the fact it is 40mph, you have people passing you going about 70mph on to the roundabout.

“They go from the inside lane to the outside lane like it is some sort of racing track. It is ridiculous.

“A roundabout is supposed to slow traffic and they are not doing that.”

Aberdeen City Council would have the responsibility to install traffic lights at the site.

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: “Our technical advisers are working with the contractor and Aberdeen City Council, to reduce queue lengths between the AWPR and Kingswells South junction at busy periods.

“Safety is always our top priority and we advise motorists to drive to the conditions and always to approach any junction with care.”

Police have said inquiries into the incident were ongoing.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “The roundabout on the A944 will be the responsibility of the council.

“The slip roads, where the delays are being encountered, belong to Transport Scotland and we would welcome positive dialogue with them in relation to the issue.”