Driver arrested following crash on Aberdeen road

A driver has been arrested following a crash in Aberdeen this afternoon.

Police were called to the scene, at the junction of West Tullos Road and Great Southern Road at 3.20pm.

An Audi A4 and a Renault Megane crashed at the scene, blocking the road.

One of the drivers has been arrested in relation to alleged road traffic offences.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Officers remain at the scene and are directing traffic until the vehicles are uplifted.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “A driver was arrested for alleged road traffic offences after a crash.

“Police are on scene providing traffic management at West Tullos Road.”