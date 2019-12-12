Driver arrested after testing positive for cocaine in north-east

A driver in the north-east has been arrested after they tested positive for cocaine.

Officers stopped a vehicle in the Crathes area and tested the driver using the new drugs testing kit.

Following a positive reaction for cocaine, the driver was arrested and taken to Kittybrewster Police Station.

The new testing kits are able to detect 17 different drugs, and have been in operation since a change in the law made drug-driving a specific offence.

A Police Scotland spokesperson added: “There is nothing positive about driving under the influence of drugs.”