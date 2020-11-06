Driver arrested after returning positive drug wipe following Fraserburgh crash

A motorist was arrested today after returning a positive drugs wipe following a two-vehicle crash in Fraserburgh.

Community policing officers turned out to the crash on Boothby Road around 9.30am with the wipe testing positive for cocaine.

#FraserburghCPT are currently dealing with a two vehicle RTC where one driver has provided a positive drug wipe for Cocaine. Driver has been taken to Kittybrewster Police Station to be processed.#Fatal5#KeepingPeopleSafe pic.twitter.com/nPwhON6A6y — Aberdeenshire North Police (@ShireNPolice) November 6, 2020

The road was closed for two-and-a-half hours whilst emergency services attended to the scene.

The driver, who tested positive for the illegal substance, was taken to Kittybrewster Police Station and was later arrested.

The driver of the other vehicle involved sustained minor injuries and did not require hospital treatment.