Driver and passengers escape A90 bus blaze unhurt

A double-decker bus has been gutted after it caught fire on a major north-east road.

Pictures on social media showed the stagecoach vehicle engulfed in flames shortly before 2.30pm today.

And in an image sent in by one reader, the bus can be seen completely destroyed, with the roof gone after firefighters got the blaze under control.

All the passengers and drive were able to escape the vehicle safe and well.

Three fire engines, from Peterhead and Fraserburgh were sent to the scene near Crimond, along with officers from Police Scotland.

The southbound carriageway of the A90 remains closed.

A spokeswoman for Stagecoach Bluebird said: “We are currently assisting the emergency services with an incident on service 69, in Crimond.

“Our driver is safe and well, as are the few passengers who were on board. Safety is our absolute priority and we will carry out our own investigation to the cause of the incident.”

A Police Scotland Spokesperson said: “Around 2.30pm we received a report of a bus on fire on the A90, Crimond, near Peterhead.

“Emergency services are in attendance and the southbound carriageway is currently closed.

“There does not appear to be any injuries