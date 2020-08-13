Driver and conductor killed in Stonehaven train crash named

The train driver and conductor killed in yesterday’s Stonehaven train derailment have been named as Brett McCullough and Donald Dinnie.

They were killed alongside a passenger when the 6.38am Aberdeen to Glasgow Scotrail service derailed near Stonehaven.

Their families have been informed and are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers.

Six people were also injured in Scotland’s biggest rail disaster in nearly 30 years.

Alex Hynes, speaking on the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland radio programme, said: “Yesterday was a devastating day for everybody who works in the rail industry in Scotland.

“Our love and support is sent to the victims of this accident and their families, those that were injured in the accident and anybody who was touched by yesterday’s terrible tragedy.”

The third person who died is believed to have been a passenger on the train.

The early morning service had turned back south of Stonehaven after encountering a landslip on the line following stormy weather.

More than 30 emergency services vehicles including police, paramedics, fire service and two air ambulances were on the scene at Carmont following the crash at 9.43am.

Six people were taken to hospital but their injuries are not thought to be serious.

BTP Chief Superintendent Eddie Wylie said: “This is a tragic incident and first and foremost our thoughts are with the families and friends of those who have very sadly died this morning.

“We remain on scene alongside our emergency service colleagues, and a major incident operation has been underway.

“I would like to reassure the public that this was not a busy service, and from CCTV inquiries and witness statements we believe all passengers have been accounted for.

“However, once the area has been made safe then a full and thorough search will be conducted, which is likely to take some time.

“I know many people will understandably have questions, and we will be working closely alongside the Rail Accident Investigation Branch and the Office of Rail and Road to establish the full circumstances of how the train came to derail.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said four firefighters were injured while dealing with the Stonehaven derailment.

Assistant chief officer Paul Stewart told BBC Scotland: “It was clearly a very difficult and hazardous scene yesterday and it remains so and we take the safety of our crews very seriously indeed.

“We did have the unfortunate event of four firefighters receiving minor injuries at the scene yesterday, two of which attended hospital for a precautionary check up and two of which remained at the scene, so a very hazardous and difficult scene but something that the fire and rescue service is well able to manage and deal with.”