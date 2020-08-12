Driver among three dead after ScotRail train derails south of Stonehaven

Three people, including the driver, have been pronounced dead at the scene of the train derailment in Stonehaven.

The British Transport Police (BTP) confirmed six other people had been taken to hospital. Their injuries are not believed to be serious.

Officers confirmed they believe all passengers have been accounted for.

The train was the 6.38am ScotRail service from Aberdeen to Glasgow Queen Street, with emergency services alerted at around 9.40am.

BTP Chief Superintendent Eddie Wylie said: “This is a tragic incident and first and foremost our thoughts are with the families and friends of those who have very sadly died this morning.

“We remain on scene alongside our emergency service colleagues, and a major incident operation has been underway.

“I would like to reassure the public that this was not a busy service, and from CCTV inquiries and witness statements we believe all passengers have been accounted for. However, once the area has been made safe then a full and thorough search will be conducted, which is likely to take some time.

“I know many people will understandably have questions, and we will be working closely alongside the Rail Accident Investigation Branch and the Office of Rail and Road to establish the full circumstances of how the train came to derail.”

HM Chief Inspector of Railways Ian Prosser CBE, added: “We are saddened by today’s incident and our thoughts are with the families and friends of those affected.

“ORR Inspectors are on site at Stonehaven, assisting in the preliminary investigation. We will work with other agencies, including the emergency services, to find out exactly what happened and identify the causes of this tragic incident.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon described it as an “extremely serious incident”.

“All my thoughts are with those involved,” she said.

Two air ambulances, one from Aberdeen and another from Perth were called to the scene this morning, alongside more than 30 emergency service vehicles including fire, police, coastguard and paramedics.

A welcome centre for family and friends affected by the incident has been set up at Midstocket Church by NHS Grampian.

Chaplains from the health board are on site to provide help and support, as well as a direct line to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Anyone worried about friends or family involved in the are asked to call 01224 319519 for advice and support.