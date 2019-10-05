Drive to get polystyrene reused in Aberdeen

A group of city youngsters is helping to tackle plastic pollution.

Girlguiding Aberdeen teamed up with a city-based company to help promote the reuse of polystyrene.

The group partnered up with Styropack Aberdeen, a business which turns the material into new boxes.

Georgina Rolfe, from the company, said: “This is a unique partnership. Our task is to educate, inform and promote the recycling of polystyrene across Aberdeen.

“Styropack is putting a blue Girlguiding Aberdeen recycling bin in its car park to collect clean polystyrene for recycling into new products and Girlguiding Aberdeen will be promoting this in community groups, schools, churches and of course, in their own homes.”

Carol Lunan, site manager for Styropack Aberdeen, added: “Working with Girlguiding Aberdeen is such a great opportunity for us.

“It gets the message about the recyclability of polystyrene out to the younger generation, who really want to make a difference and have the energy and commitment to do something about it.”

The recycling point will be open on Tuesday at Styropack at West Tullos Industrial Estate.