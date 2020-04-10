Drive-thru coronavirus testing centre to open at Aberdeen airport

A new drive-through coronavirus testing centre at Aberdeen International Airport is set to open.

The site has been set up as part of the UK Government’s country-wide drive to increase testing for thousands of key workers.

It will operate on an appointment basis for self-isolating key workers and their families. The workers will be selected and contacted by their employers.

The facility at Aberdeen Airport, at the Wellheads Road Park and Depart site, is being operated in partnership with Sodexo and will provide up to five drive-through lanes.

Anyone tested at the site will receive their results within a few days.

The airport’s managing director Steve Szalay said: “The national response to this global pandemic has been nothing short of remarkable. We have seen a wide and diverse range of businesses make their services and expertise available in the fight against this virus and we were keen to help in any way.

“We are in regular contact with both the UK and Scottish governments as Aberdeen Airport continues to both support lifeline passenger flights and essential oil and gas services, however, we’ve also stressed that we were ready to offer support and make our facilities available.

“The Park and Depart facility on Wellheads Road is an ideal space for a testing facility and we were more than happy to make it available given Covid-19 impacts us all.”

Sean Haley, Sodexo UK and Ireland’s regional chairman, said: “Sodexo teams have moved quickly to set up Covid-19 testing centres as part of the industry-wide effort to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic. The opening of the Aberdeen testing site will mean more frontline staff can be tested and cleared to provide care to those who need it most.

“I am proud of our colleagues who are working together with pace and dedication to support the NHS.”

The opening of the facility has been hailed by NHS Grampian chiefs.

The health board’s deputy director of public health, Christopher Littlejohn, said: “This is an extremely welcome development as it effectively doubles our capacity for keyworker testing in Grampian.

“Essential services have all been affected by staff having to isolate due to the coronavirus, and testing allows staff to return to work earlier than would otherwise be the case. The speed with which the facility has been developed is to be commended.” ​

