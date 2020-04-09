Drive-thru coronavirus testing centre to open at Aberdeen airport within days

A drive-thru testing centre for coronavirus is to open in Aberdeen within days as local efforts to stop its spread of the disease approach “full tilt”.

NHS Grampian says its testing capabilities are on track to double by the end of next week.

They will be bolstered by the opening of a UK Government facility at Aberdeen International Airport.

The centre at the park and depart on Wellheads Road will be geared toward supporting frontline health workers who are self-isolating with Covid-19 symptoms and will not open to the public.

It lets them book an appointment, travel to the site in their vehicle and have swabs taken without getting out. Staff will send the samples to a laboratory in Glasgow for testing.

The drive-thru system means people have no need to use public transport or walk, reducing the risk of spreading the illness to others.

Meanwhile, as many as 700 health workers and hospital visitors are being tested for Covid-19 daily at sites in Aberdeen, Elgin and Huntly.

The samples are assessed in local labs.

Health bosses hope the airport testing site will help double that to 1,400 frontline staff, paving the way for other key workers, such as emergency services and prison staff, to be tested.

NHS Grampian depute chief executive Adam Coldwells said: “We’ve got in place a staff testing programme that enables us to get staff back to work quickly, which is critical at the moment.

“I hope this gives people some confidence we have a testing programme in place that’s absolutely starting to run at full tilt.”

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: