Drive-in entertainment event heading to Aberdeen this summer

An interactive live drive-in event for all the family is coming to Aberdeen in August.

The Parking Lot Social will be heading to the Granite City and bringing with it movies, music and food.

Each night in Aberdeen, 250 carloads can enjoy films, car-a-oke, bingo, silent disco, live bands, quizzes, comedy and food all done in a safe, socially distance way.

The tour is coming to the city from August 26 to 30, with the exact location to be revealed soon.

Families with younger children can also enjoy a social kids event, with content adapted to a younger, family oriented audience and an earlier start time.

Attendees will take part in the interactive event from their own cars, parked in front of a vast custom-made performance set.

The installation is a blend of art and technology with two 40ft screens, a 52ft fire hydrant and a brace of inflatable gorillas standing watch over a central stage.

Audio will be transmitted directly from the stage to custom-made wireless headphones and through a dedicated FM radio channel for listening via the car stereos.

Keeping guests and staff safe, the whole event is designed with social distancing at its heart from entering the site, getting food delivered and taking a trip to the loo.

It is being run by XL Event Lab and is also visiting Edinburgh, Glasgow, Perth, Dundee and Inverness.

Josh Kinnersley, Chief Operating Officer at XL Event Lab, said: “It really feels like everyone could do with a bit of fun just now and for us that’s vast screens, massive rainbow fire hydrants and gorillas.

“Each night on the Scottish tour is shaping up to be amazing, with the most feel-good entertainment being lined up for everyone coming along, whether they like snuggling up to a good film, belting out the classics or showing off their quiz skills.

“It’s all being done safely and responsibly, so guests and staff can take part in this interactive drive-in festival without worry. We’re working closely with local authorities to make sure that what we’ve got planned is going to be allowed and within guidelines.

“Over the years we’ve given over a million people around the world extraordinary experiences and we’re ready to give Scotland a (parking) lot more.”

Tickets to The Parking Lot Social will be released in stages with Edinburgh available now at Seetickets.com. To find out more go to https://theparkinglotsocial.com/uk/