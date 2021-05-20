Drink driving chef who downed six pints before crashing into two cars banned from road

An Aberdeen chef who downed six pints before losing control of his car and crashing it into two others has been banned from the road.

Maciej Lewandowski decided to get behind the wheel while more than three times the legal limit because he wanted to get away from his home following an argument with his brother.

In doing so, on August 21, 2020, he crashed into two parked vehicles on Torry’s Balnagask Road and tried to drive off when approached by nearby police officers.

The 36-year-old, who was working as a chef at the time, provided a breath alcohol reading of 75mg in 100, the legal limit being 22.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard Lewandowski had been working all day and into the evening and consumed six pints of beer before being picked up by his brother, who was living with him at the time, and driven home.

Three times the limit

However after the pair had a falling out, Lewandowski got behind the wheel to escape the situation and drove “erratically” along the 30mph stretch of road in Torry around 11.20pm.

Procurator Fiscal Sean Ambrose told the court Lewandowski caught the attention of nearby police officers due to his “loud revving” and they saw him drive the white Vauxhall Corsa erratically before “losing control” to collide with two parked cars, both of which were damaged.

Mr Ambrose said: “The accused was within the vehicle. As officers were opening the driver’s door he attempted to drive away by attempting to put the car into first gear. He was detained and officers could smell a strong smell of alcohol coming from the accused. His behaviour was erratic.”

‘Not thinking clearly’

Defence agent Caitlin Pirie said Lewandowski was struggling with “very poor mental health” at the time.

She said: “He had been working until 10.30pm and consumed six pints of beer after work. He had no intention of driving and his brother picked him up, but there was a heated argument in the car when he arrived home. He decided to leave the home after feeling upset and emotional following the argument. He wanted to go see his friend.

“He was not thinking clearly.”

She suggested the combination of alcohol and anti-depressants was to blame for his “poor decision making at the time”.

Sentencing

Miss Pirie said her client took “full responsibility” and has not consumer alcohol in six months.

Lewandowski, of Bank Street, Aberdeen, was fined £640, banned from the road for 18 months and must re-sit an extended driving test to regain his licence.