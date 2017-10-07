Drink-driving businessman gets 16-month ban after making “foolish decision”

A businessman has been banned from the road after taking the “foolish decision” to drive while more than three times the alcohol limit.

George Cheyne, 62, had been drinking at a bar in the city and was reported to police by a member of the public who believed he had been drinking.

When police caught up with Cheyne at his home he told them he’d taken mouthwash prior to them arriving.

He appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted driving on Inchgarth Road after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in his breath was 69 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the limit is 22mcgs.

The offence took place on August 24 this year.

Fiscal Depute Kelly Mitchell told the court the offence took place at around 6.45pm.

She said: “A member of the public was driving at the locus when she saw the accused driving in the opposite direction. There was a subsequent collision and the accused exited the vehicle.”

The court heard Cheyne left and the matter was reported to police, who went to Cheyne’s home, noting that his car had damage to it.

Miss Mitchell told the court: “He stated to police he had swallowed mouthwash prior to them attending.”

Cheyne’s solicitor said: “He had been drinking at a bar in town and foolishly decided to drive home to Cults.”

The solicitor said Cheyne had taken mouthwash and told the court: “Unknown to him it had an alcohol content.”

Sheriff Graham Buchanan told the solicitor that any suggestion the mouthwash could have an alcohol content akin to some beverages was “complete nonsense”.

His solicitor said Cheyne worked in the property industry and was “absolutely mortified” at his actions.

Cheyne, whose address was given in court papers as Park Road, Cults, was fined £700 and banned from the road for 16 months. He can reduce this by four months if he carries out a drink-drive rehabilitation scheme.