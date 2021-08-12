Drink driver who wedged car in hedge couldn’t understand why police were called

A slurring drink driver told the emergency service she was puzzled why they’d been called – even though her car was hanging precariously from a hedge.

Jacqueline Clark was almost three times over the drink-driving limit when she crashed on the B9022 between Huntly and Portsoy on July 4.

Banff Sheriff Court heard how the 58-year-old was found within her car by a fellow motorist near the junction for Portsoy at around 9.50pm.