Drink-driver wet himself in booze aisle of local shop

A drink-driver was so drunk that he wet himself in the drinks aisle while shopping for more booze.

Witnesses observed Ian Scott leaning backwards and struggling to walk as he stepped from his black Vauxhall Astra and into the shop on Bucksburn’s Sclattie Park.

Once inside he made his way to the drinks fridge and picked up two bottles of cider – and it was then that horrified staff spotted he was urinating on himself.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard how staff allowed Scott to buy the booze and a packet of cigarettes before he was challenged at the door by a male manager.

Accused asked to hand over car keys

Fiscal depute Ross Canning told the court: “He stopped the accused from leaving the store and challenged him about driving drunk.

“He asked him to hand over his keys and he handed them over willingly.

“Police attended at his address and he was found in his kitchen sitting at a table and struggling to sit up. A strong smell of alcohol was detected.

“The accused confirmed he was the driver of the vehicle.”

When tested by police at his home, Scott was found to have 129 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

Upon being cautioned and arrested by police Scott was heard to say “it’s all wrong”.

Couldn’t explain why he chose to drive

Defence solicitor, Neil McRobert, said Scott had pleaded guilty to the charge at the “first opportunity”.

He added: “The distance between the accused’s home address and the shop is a very short distance and a short walk.

“Mr Scott can’t explain why he took the decision to drive that relatively short distance.

“Alcohol has been an issue for Mr Scott and has been a consistent problem.”

Mr McRobert also confirmed that Scott was under a supervision order at the time of the offence.

‘You were unable to stand at the time’

Sheriff Eric Brown told Scott that he was “concerned that this is a very high reading” during the incident on April 13 this year.

He added: “I’m also concerned that you were under supervision.

“I have to say that although this is your first drink driving offence you drove your car for the purpose of buying more alcohol and you were unable to stand at the time.”

Sheriff Brown disqualified Scott from driving for two years, fined him £300 and made him subject to an 18-month community payback order.