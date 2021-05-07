Show Links
Drink-driver flipped car while more than four-times limit

By Danny McKay
07/05/2021, 7:00 pm Updated: 07/05/2021, 7:24 pm
© DCT MediaLawrie watches on as police deal with the scene.
Lawrie watches on as police deal with the scene.

A drink-driver crashed and flipped his car onto its roof while more than four-and-a-half times the legal booze limit.

Christopher Lawrie called the police himself after the horror crash the Pitmedden to Udny Green road in Aberdeenshire around 3pm on March 4.

Lawrie’s vehicle on its roof on the unclassified road just outside Udny Green.
