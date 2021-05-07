Drink-driver flipped car while more than four-times limit

A drink-driver crashed and flipped his car onto its roof while more than four-and-a-half times the legal booze limit.
Christopher Lawrie called the police himself after the horror crash the Pitmedden to Udny Green road in Aberdeenshire around 3pm on March 4.
Continue Reading
Start your 1 month free trial today to access premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!Subscribe
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe