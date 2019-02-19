Drink-driver fined £800 and banned

A man has been banned after being caught drink-driving.

David Brown, 35, was caught by police more than twice the legal alcohol limit just before 9am on August 10 on Inverurie Road in Bucksburn.

Fiscal depute Callum Thomson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “Police had cause to stop the vehicle on the basis of receipt of an anonymous phone call advising the accused was driving under the influence of alcohol.”

Brown, whose address was given in court papers as North View, Newcastle, pled guilty to driving with 48 microgrammes (mcg) of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 22mcg.

Defence agent Lynn Bentley said her client had been in the area for work with an air-conditioning business.

She said: “He had been up in Aberdeen working and the contract had ended on Thursday night so on the Friday morning, he and the others were going to go home.

“As a result of it being the end of the contract, alcohol was taken during the evening of Thursday and into the early hours.

“It appears Mr Brown had miscalculated what would still be in his system when he commenced his journey on Friday morning.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace disqualified him from driving for three years and fined him £800.