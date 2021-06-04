Background reports have been ordered on a man who drove while more than six times the drink driving limit.

Andrzej Bartoszcyk was pulled over by police who saw him driving erratically and on the opposite side of the carriageway on Mannachie Road.

He admitted that charge at Elgin Sherrif Court, where a not guilty plea to a second charge of causing another driver to take “evasive action” before he collided with them, was accepted by the Crown.

More than six times the legal limit

The 47-year-old gave a breathalyser reading of 137mg of alcohol in 100milliletres, the legal limit being 22, after the incident on October 15.

Sheriff Olga Pasportnikov ordered background reports and a restriction of liberty assessment and banned Bartoszcyk, of Twinning Link, Forres, from driving until he is sentenced on July 15.