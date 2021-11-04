Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Drink-driver crashed en route to confront boyfriend over cheating claim

By Danny McKay
04/11/2021, 6:00 am
Grace Reid leaves Aberdeen Sheriff Court

A carer crashed while almost triple the alcohol limit – while driving to confront her boyfriend she believed was cheating.

Grace Reid had been at a party when there was a suggestion her partner had been unfaithful.

Despite having been drinking, the 20-year-old got behind the wheel to go and confront him.

But before she could reach him, Reid crashed and when police arrived at the scene they found her almost three times the legal alcohol limit.

Fiscal depute Tom Procter told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the collision happened on the A97 near Huntly.

Reid is ’embarrassed’ and ‘ashamed’

A breath sample was taken which provided a positive result.

Reid, of Aberdeenshire, pled guilty to driving with 64 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

Defence agent Iain Hingston said: “She was at a party and had no intention of driving at all.

“Unfortunately, during the evening she got information about her partner. The suggestion was her partner had been cheating on her.

“Her intention was, foolishly, to drive to speak to her boyfriend and unfortunately she came off the road.”

Mr Hingston described his client, a carer, as an “extremely intelligent and gracious young woman”.

Reid was fined and banned from driving

He said she was embarrassed, ashamed and apologetic, adding: “I have no doubt whatsoever she will never be here again.”

Sheriff Philip Mann told Reid: “You’re an intelligent young woman so will understand the dangers of drink driving.

“You’ve just got to open the papers on any given day and you’ll probably see examples of what can happen when people take to the road when they’ve had too much to drink.”

He banned her from driving for 12 months and ordered her to pay a fine of £540.

