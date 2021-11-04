Drink-driver crashed en route to confront boyfriend over cheating claim

A carer crashed while almost triple the alcohol limit – while driving to confront her boyfriend she believed was cheating.

Grace Reid had been at a party when there was a suggestion her partner had been unfaithful.

Despite having been drinking, the 20-year-old got behind the wheel to go and confront him.

But before she could reach him, Reid crashed and when police arrived at the scene they found her almost three times the legal alcohol limit.

Fiscal depute Tom Procter told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the collision happened on the A97 near Huntly.

Reid is ’embarrassed’ and ‘ashamed’

A breath sample was taken which provided a positive result.

Reid, of Aberdeenshire, pled guilty to driving with 64 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

Defence agent Iain Hingston said: “She was at a party and had no intention of driving at all.

“Unfortunately, during the evening she got information about her partner. The suggestion was her partner had been cheating on her.

“Her intention was, foolishly, to drive to speak to her boyfriend and unfortunately she came off the road.”

Mr Hingston described his client, a carer, as an “extremely intelligent and gracious young woman”.

Reid was fined and banned from driving

He said she was embarrassed, ashamed and apologetic, adding: “I have no doubt whatsoever she will never be here again.”

Sheriff Philip Mann told Reid: “You’re an intelligent young woman so will understand the dangers of drink driving.

“You’ve just got to open the papers on any given day and you’ll probably see examples of what can happen when people take to the road when they’ve had too much to drink.”

He banned her from driving for 12 months and ordered her to pay a fine of £540.

