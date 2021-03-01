Aberdeen drilling technology specialist invests £1m in new base and launches Mexico operation

An Aberdeen-based global drilling technology and services specialist has invested more than £1m in a new local HQ and a site to support projects in Latin America.

NXG has relocated its headquarters and rental division from Hareness Circle in Altens to a nearby site at Ness Point, Blackness Circle.

The recent move has seen the firm gain a substantial warehouse and yard space. The combined size of the new site is 45,000 sq ft.

NXG’s new operation in Mexico, which includes an industrial unit, offices and yard space, is based in Villahermosa.

The site will be headed up by regional manager (LATAM Region) Jesus Martinez, who has worked in the drilling sector for more than two decades.

These latest announcements come in the wake of NXG securing contracts with three global oilfield services firms in recent months, with the agreements potentially representing a seven-figure boost to NXG revenues.

Rod Coffey, managing director at NXG, said: “The significant investment in Aberdeen and Mexico is an essential part of our strategic plan for sustainable growth through 2021 and beyond.

“The Aberdeen site is a first-class facility that allows us to meet our UK and international objectives.

“The addition of a Mexico site will be a huge asset to the business for Central and South American projects and reflects our confidence in the global oil and gas market.

“We are close to agreements for two additional international bases and hope to make an announcement before the summer.

“NXG is a dynamic, innovative, flexible and reliable business and this additional capability will allow us to enhance the delivery of high-quality innovations and tools on tight timescales and is what the market is calling for.

“There’s a very bright future for NXG as long as we maintain the momentum behind our growth during what has been a challenging time for all businesses.”