Drilling has started on an exploration well in the Moray Firth, believed to hold up to 26million barrels of oil equivalent.

Oil and gas operator Corallian Energy announced it has started work at the Wick well, around 1.5miles off the Caithness coast, between Lybster and Ulster.

Corallian holds a 40% stake in Wick and has deployed the Ensco-72 jack-up rig to the site, which is expected to remain there for three weeks.

Reabold Resources owns 32% of operator Corallian.