‘Dream come true’ for young footballers training in Cormack Park

Thousands of people have benefitted from Aberdeen FC’s new Cormack Park complex since it opened last year.

Community groups, clubs and individuals from across the city and Aberdeenshire have made use of the £12 million facility at Kingsford.

Various organisations, including community football clubs, amateur teams and Highland League outfit Inverurie Locos have all used the venue since its opening in October.

Around 2,000 people have passed through the gates – and it has been welcomed as a “dream come true” for players.

Gillian Robson, vice-secretary of Westdyke Community Club, which has 23 different teams and 500 players at varying age levels, said: “We were badly needing something like this in the area where people of all ages can be active and get outside.

“Training at Cormack Park is a brilliant experience – the pitches are spacious and this gives our coaches more flexibility when running their sessions.

“The players are really enjoying the extra space and more time on the ball.

“We have a lot of young players who are huge AFC fans, so for them getting to train at Cormack Park is a dream come true.

“They love sharing a facility with the first team.

“It’s a really inspirational setting and has been a huge boost for us.”

Cormack Park is also used as the training ground for the Dons’ first team, development squad and youth academy.

Aberdeen’s women’s team has also moved into the complex.

Co-manager Emma Hunter said: “Before Cormack Park I’d be turning up at locations across Aberdeen with portable projectors and footballs.

“There’s no doubt the new facilities have also helped us with recruitment.

“We’ve managed to sign three players from higher leagues and showing them round the facility was a huge selling point to them signing for the club.”

Aberdeen FC is planning further community activities, including a February mid-term holiday camp for children aged 9-12, a programme for girls aged 8-12 and further Scottish Football Association coach education courses.