Draw Your Own EE: Meet our winners

by Callum Main
04/07/2020, 3:42 pm
The winners of the Draw Your Own Evening Express competition can now be revealed.

Children across the north-east showcased their artistic skills with their own version of the Evening Express’ front page.

Youngsters of all ages put pen to paper to take part.

Hundreds of colourful images produced by talented young artists paying tribute to frontline workers and the NHS were submitted.

And now the winners and runners-up from the five different age categories have spoken of their delight at having their picture selected.

0-3 years old

Winner

Annais Sndeman, 3.

“I like rainbow colours, I hope they make everyone smile.”
Runner-up 1

Emily McDowall, 2.

“I’m getting a magazine. I worked hard with mummy.”
Runner-up 2

Jessic Dewhurst, 3

“I am delighted to be a runner-up!”

4-6 years old

Winner

Sophie Park, 4

“It feels really good to win!”
Runner-up 1

Amelie Hutchinson, 6

“Thank you so much. I had lots of fun making my Evening Express picture and spending time colouring it in. A big thank you to all the special key workers!”
Round-up 2

Naomi Anderson, 5

“I feel very lucky and thank you for choosing me as a runner-up.”

7-10 years old

Winner

Faith Sky Runcie, 10

“It was my birthday when my mam showed me the email to say I had won – I was so chuffed!”
Runner-up 1

Olivia Singer, 7

“I am delighted!”
Runner-up 2

Neave Wallace, 7

“I’m excited and very happy to have been a runner-up, it was a fun activity to do.”
Runner-up 3

Hayden Ferguson, 8

I am very happy and thankful to have been chosen as runner-up. I can’t wait to start enjoying my prize.”
Runner-up 4

Emma Collie, 9

“I feel excited and very proud of our NHS.”

11-13 years old

Winner

Erin Dempster, 11

“I can’t believe I won! I am really happy.”
Runner-up 1

Josh Archibald, 11

“I am very happy to be runner-up! took a while to do but was pleased with my cover as to me it sums up lockdown!”
Runner-up 2

Madison Coull, 11

“I’m really chuffed I came 2nd in this competition. I love drawing and thought it was a fab way to thank the NHS for all their hard work.”

14+ Years Old

Winner

Tain Robbie, 14

“I was really shocked and excited to win my age group as there were so many great entries. I hope people enjoyed my artwork which I really enjoyed thinking about and drawing.”

Draw Your Own EE picture gallery: North-east kids get creative during lockdown