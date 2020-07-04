Draw Your Own EE: Meet our winners

The winners of the Draw Your Own Evening Express competition can now be revealed.

Children across the north-east showcased their artistic skills with their own version of the Evening Express’ front page.

Youngsters of all ages put pen to paper to take part.

Hundreds of colourful images produced by talented young artists paying tribute to frontline workers and the NHS were submitted.

And now the winners and runners-up from the five different age categories have spoken of their delight at having their picture selected.

0-3 years old

Winner

Annais Sndeman, 3.

Runner-up 1

Emily McDowall, 2.

Runner-up 2

Jessic Dewhurst, 3

“I am delighted to be a runner-up!”

4-6 years old

Winner

Sophie Park, 4

Runner-up 1

Amelie Hutchinson, 6

Round-up 2

Naomi Anderson, 5

7-10 years old

Winner

Faith Sky Runcie, 10

Runner-up 1

Olivia Singer, 7

Runner-up 2

Neave Wallace, 7

Runner-up 3

Hayden Ferguson, 8

Runner-up 4

Emma Collie, 9

11-13 years old

Winner

Erin Dempster, 11

Runner-up 1

Josh Archibald, 11

Runner-up 2

Madison Coull, 11

14+ Years Old

Winner

Tain Robbie, 14