Drama as hero saves two boys from drowning off north-east coast

A fisherman rushed into the North Sea to save the live of two boys.

The boys went for a swim off Fraserburgh beach yesterday where they got into difficulties.

The pair were swept out to see and were 150m from the shore and were struggling to keep their heads above water.

After hearing the boys’ cries for help, worried onlookers alerted fisherman Chay Clark who rushed to their aid.

Mr Clark, who had been out walking on the beach with his nine-month-old granddaughter, and found one boy was floating above the water and the other boy was face down in the water.

According to Fraserburgh RNLI, Chay turned the boy under the water on his back, told him to calm down, made sure his airway was clear and began dragging him back towards the shore.

Other Good Samaritans including George Bruce and Kevin Clark joined in the rescue wading chest height into the water and assisting Chay to drag the two boys to safety on the beach.

The boys were last night recovering from their ordeal.

A Fraserburgh RNLI spokesman described the incident as a “very close thing”.

He said: “The dangers and the unpredictability of the waters around our coast were once again highlighted on a beautiful summer day at Fraserburgh beach yesterday when two boys got into difficulties.

“Two boys who were playing in the water got out of their depth and began to struggle and one couldn’t keep his head above water.

“The other boy’s cries for help could be heard on the beach

“Chay asked the girl to look after his granddaughter and entered the water and headed for the two boys, while others on the beach rang the coastguard.

“Fraserburgh lifeboat crew were then paged and the lifeboat launched immediately.”

The lifeboat launched at 3.35pm.

The spokesman added: “Chay reckons it took him a few minutes to reach the boys.

” He was very relieved when at last he could feel the sand under his feet.

“Once on the shore Rebecca Glanville a senior practitioner at a nursery helped with first aid until the ambulance crew arrived.

“Lifeboat crew helped stretcher the casualties to nearby ambulances.

“Chay a crew member of the Fraserburgh fishing boat Christina S was just happy to have able to help and pleased that the boys have recovered.

“Members of the public are advised to be very careful and exercise caution while swimming in beaches at this time of year.”