Drainage improvement work to start on major north-east road

A section of the A90 southbound carriageway at Finavon in the north-east is to benefit from £120,000 of drainage improvements.

The investment from Transport Scotland will ensure that the section of the A90, used by around 12,000 vehicles every day, continues to operate safely for years to come.

The project is scheduled to get under way from 7.30pm tomorrow and is expected to be completed by 6.30am on February 1.

A 24-hour single lane closure and a 50mph speed limit will be in place on the southbound carriageway throughout the project.

Andy Thompson, BEAR Scotland’s north-east representative, said: “The £120,000 project will upgrade the drainage in this area with the replacement of the filter drain, helping to improve the drainage system and improve ease of maintenance in future.

“The traffic management is necessary to ensure the safety of the workforce and road users during the project.

“We thank motorists for their patience in advance while our teams work to carry out these essential works on this stretch of the A90.

“We encourage road users to plan journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for real-time journey information and leaving extra time to reach their destination.”