Stunning arch could welcome ships into Aberdeen Harbour

A huge landmark to attract tourists to Aberdeen could be created at the mouth of the River Dee.

This giant arch, which would stretch from Aberdeen Beach to Torry Battery, is just one of a range of ideas presented to council chiefs on how to improve the North-east economy.

Attracting more tourists to the city, as well as making more of the region’s thriving food and drink sector, and building a case to apply for UNESCO world heritage status were just some of the concepts discussed at the Dragon’s Den-style event.

Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce hosted the Vanguard Conference which saw those attending given a token £100,000 pot to invest in projects they believe would have the most impact.

The eight projects and subsequent business plans were presented to council leaders, chief executives, business leaders and potential investors at the Belmont Filmhouse in Aberdeen.

Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce chief executive, Russell Borthwick, was pleased with the turnout and the hard work put in by the volunteers.

He said: “The passion and the commitment to the region, which we’re sometimes accused of not having, is clearly there and what the Vanguard programme is about is giving people the opportunity to do something tangible with that because we can be a miserable bunch in Aberdeen and have a tendency to talk things down, whereas other places are good at talking themselves up.”

When discussing Aberdeen’s often unwilling attitude to new developments, Mr Borthwick said: “It’s an Aberdonian thing – we haven’t had to change, other cities have been forced to change because their economies demanded it but ours didn’t for a long time. I think we need to get braver, and as more change takes place, it gets easier to accept.”

Volunteer Richard Massie, who proposed an Aberdeen food and drink festival as part of his presentation, was proud to be part of improving his city.

He said: “There’s passion in the room and the willingness of everyone to work together as one to make a positive change is great to see. I want my son to be proud of this city.”