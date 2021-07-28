Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Local

Draft Project beer tent could become permanent part of Aberdeen city centre

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
28/07/2021, 4:18 pm
The Draft Project's plans are already proving divisive

A controversial Aberdeen beer tent could become a permanent part of the city centre.

PB Devco has lodged plans with the council in a bid to keep its outdoor facility The Draft Project open even after lockdown restrictions are fully lifted.

The beer tent, located in the footprint of the former Bruce Millers music shop on Langstane Place, opened last August just before Aberdeen was placed into a local lockdown.

It was listed as one of several premises linked to the outbreak.

The pop-up bar faced sanctions in November after Scotland football fans were shown to be flouting coronavirus regulations during the team’s winning Euro qualifier match against Serbia.

It was given a temporary alcohol ban and was ordered to remove its televisions after footage of fans shouting and hugging was shared on social media.

Screenshots of football fans in Draft Project.

However the facility was granted an occasional licence to continue selling alcohol shortly afterwards – despite receiving a number of objections from members of the public.

Locals divided on the new proposal

The application to make the bar permanent has received a mixed reaction from locals.

Those objecting to the plans have raised concerns regarding noise, the volume of pedestrians and the structure itself being presented as temporary when it first appeared.

They also argue that marquee structures like The Draft Project should be removed as Covid-19 restrictions are relaxed.

David Craik from the nearby Optima Financial Services penned a letter of objection to the council.

He says that while noise levels only usually rise up outwith office hours, many properties nearby are residential.

Mr Craik said he would be in favour of a rolling three-month period of approval – with the tent being pulled down “after life returns to normal”.

‘These restrictions are coming to an end…’

Bon Accord Square resident Gordon Mutch also appealed for the application to be knocked back.

He said: “I object strongly that this is a permanent application.

“Marquee structures such as this were allowed as a temporary measure due to Covid-19 restrictions.

“These restrictions are coming to an end and therefore the structures should be removed.”

The Draft Project

Marquee ‘adds to positive feeling’

Cults resident Alan Massie wrote to the council to say the proposal should be endorsed.

He said: “I think this is a positive contribution within the city centre, where an almost industrial-like building occupied the site previously, which was demolished

“It adds to the viability and vitality of the city centre… [and] contributes to a positive feeling.”

Seafield Road resident Alexander Robb agrees.

He said: “The city centre centre badly needs to improve its offering to encourage more people into the city and a variety of uses will help to regenerate an area which has been neglected due to strong and unfair competition from online shopping.

“This site was an eyesore prior to the current use but is now providing an al fresco alternative to other traditional licensed premises and appears to be popular with the public.”

PB Devco boss Stuart Clarkson refused to comment on the plans.

A decision on the application is expected to be made next month.

