Draft Project: Aberdeen pub’s licence renewed with conditions

Aberdeen pub The Draft Project has been given a fresh license despite concerns over public safety.

PB Devco had applied for a new occasional licence for its outdoor premises The Draft Project, which was hit by controversy this month when videos appeared on social media of fans hugging, shouting and not observing social distancing guidelines following Scotland’s win against Serbia.

The bar had also been issued a notice of direction ordering it to remove all televisions from the premises.

A meeting of the Aberdeen City Council licensing board was held to discuss whether a new license should be granted.

The Draft Project’s occasional license was due for renewal on Friday, however the decision was deferred until a public meeting could be held, which meant no alcohol was able to be served on the premises over the weekend.

A motion was brought by Councillor Gordon Townson to refuse the occasional license, on the grounds that there was concerns over public safety.

However Councillor Marie Boulton, who is the convener for the licensing board, moved to grant the application.

Votes were split 3-3, with Ms Boulton getting the casting vote, resulting in the application being granted.

However, conditions have been placed on it, which means alcohol cannot be served after 10pm and they are no longer allowed to show high-profile sports events.

It followed after a suggestion from Police Scotland, who called for the conditions to be put in place.

A number of objections to the granting of a new licence were also received by members of the public, however only three were happy to speak to their views at the meeting.