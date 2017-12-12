Dr. Martens to open store in Aberdeen city centre

Dr. Martens are to open their first store in Aberdeen.

A planning application to convert a property on Union Street was submitted earlier this year.

The brand is best known for its distinctive footwear, including the iconic boots with yellow stitching.

The new store will be the British brand’s third store north of the border.

Dr. Martens will take over the store previously occupied by Hotter Shoes, near Union Street’s junction with Market Street, which is earmarked for a £65,000 makeover, designed by architectural design firm, Studio OL3.

In a post on their website the firm say they are looking for new staff for “their fantastic new store opening in Aberdeen early next year”.