Dozens turn out for Aberdeen Beach clean event

More than 70 people rolled up their sleeves to clean up Aberdeen Beach.

The team of volunteers, brought together by mental-health group Man Chat Aberdeen, spent two hours collecting rubbish on a stretch of sand near Queens Links Leisure Park yesterday – and filled more than 10 bin bags with litter.

They were even joined by firefighters based at Altens and were kitted out with equipment by Tesco.

Man Chat Aberdeen organiser Wray Thomson said: “Thank you to all the amazing volunteers that gave up two hours to make our city a more beautiful place.

“We live in a bad world sometimes and it’s a stark reminder there is still an army of good souls out there doing their part.”