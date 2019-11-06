Dozens of operations at north-east hospitals cancelled due to lack of equipment

Doctors have cancelled dozens of operations at hospitals across the north-east over the past two years because of a lack of equipment.

Procedures were delayed for 32 patients in 2017-18 and 40 people from 2018-19.

There were also more cancellations for other health boards, including NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde which had the largest increase over the period, with the number of cancellations rising from 70 to 335 according to the most recent figures.

There were also rises recorded at boards including NHS Lothian (97 to 107) and NHS Forth Valley (six to 12).

Scottish Labour health spokeswoman Monica Lennon, said: “Having an operation cancelled is distressing for people and should be a rare exception.

“These figures confirm that more and more surgeries are being cancelled because our hospitals don’t have the right equipment and that is extremely worrying.”

A NHS Grampian spokesperson said: “The number of operations postponed due to the unavailability of equipment in 17/18 was less than 0.1% and in 18/19 just over 0.1% the total number undertaken by NHS Grampian.

“Equipment can become unavailable, at times, for various reasons including the need for it to be used to save lives in emergency cases. In these instances elective surgeries would be postponed as a result.

“The small rise from 32 to 40 year-on-year can be attributed to an increased amount of surgeries taking place – with the total percentage postponed for that reason staying broadly the same.

“We do apologise to those patients who have been inconvenienced and had their procedures delayed as a result of equipment being unavailable.”