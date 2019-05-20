Dozens of north-east homes left in the dark after power cuts

Dozens of homes across the region have been left without power after issues with their supply.

Around 18 properties in the Maud area have been without electricity since 2.30pm.

Energy giant SSE hopes to restore power by around 6.30pm.

A further 10 properties were also left without power today in the AB16 area of Aberdeen, believed to be in Northfield.

Engineers were alerted to the issue just after 4pm and were on scene at 5pm.

It is hoped supply will be restored by 7.30pm to the area.

The initial cause of the cuts has not yet been discovered.

SSE apologised for the inconvenience caused by the cuts.