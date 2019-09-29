Dozens of north-east firms attend Union Terrace Gardens ‘meet the buyer’ event

More than 70 businesses from across the north-east attended an event for the multi-million-pound Union Terrace Gardens project.

The Meet the Buyer event was held at the Town House on Tuesday to find subcontractors to carry out improvement works at Union Terrace Gardens.

It was hosted by Aberdeen City Council for construction group Balfour Beatty, which has been appointed by the council to carry out the £25.7 million revamp.

The first stage of works, which began earlier this month, include a new safety structure on Union Bridge, as well as groundworks elsewhere in the gardens.

Jim Brannan, Balfour Beatty’s regional head of procurement for Scotland, said he welcomed interest in the development from local businesses.

He added: “I was very encouraged by the turnout.

“Union Terrace Gardens is an iconic project and local suppliers want to get involved because it will provide a legacy for generations to come and significant economic and social value.

“They were very well informed about the high consistent standards demanded by Balfour Beatty in terms of safety, quality and delivery – and also in developing their own young workforce through apprenticeships and training.”