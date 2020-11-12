Dozens of jobs at risk at Aberdeen engineering firm TDC

Dozens of jobs are at risk at Aberdeen engineering firm TDC, despite the company’s hope to stave off redundancies.

Management confirmed the group has entered into consultations on 32 jobs, spread across 10 operating divisions in Aberdeen, due to the oil and gas downturn.

“We’re not a company that hires and fires and we do regret having to consider this action,” a spokesperson said, “but we do have to ensure we remain healthy, strengthen our competitive position and, like many companies in Aberdeen, adjust our resources in line with demand at the moment”.

Read more on Energy Voice.