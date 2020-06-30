Dozens of jobs at risk as north-east firm launches redundancy consultation

Up to 60 jobs in Aberdeen are under threat after an oilfield equipment firm launched a redundancy consultation with staff.

Sparrows Group blamed the coronavirus crisis for its decision to reduce headcount.

A call has now been made the Scottish Government to establish an energy jobs taskforce.

It comes after the firm opted to furlough around 200 workers in April due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and low oil price.

A spokeswoman for Sparrows Group said: “Regrettably, we can confirm that Sparrows has entered into a period of collective consultation on redundancies which will affect a maximum of 60 onshore positions in Aberdeen.

“This is not a decision that has been taken lightly but with little economic improvement on the horizon, reducing our headcount has become a necessary measure to safeguard the future of the group”.

An Oil and Gas UK trade body report at the end of April warned that up to 30,000 jobs could be lost in the oil and gas sector as firms deal with the fallout from the pandemic.

North-east MSP Lewis Macdonald called on the Scottish Government to establish an energy jobs taskforce.

He said: “I’m very disappointed to hear the news. Sadly, it’s been a pattern over recent weeks and more and more jobs are clearly at risk in the supply chain and in the oil and gas sector itself.

“I know what a good company Sparrows is and how much they invest in apprenticeships so it’s particularly sad because it’s a company with so many local jobs.

“Many of these are high-quality, well-paid jobs and vital to the regional economy and the wider sector.

“It’s very important that both the Scottish Government and the UK Government take urgent steps to address these ongoing developments to protect the people and the skills they have, for the future of the oil and gas sector and the future of energy in the north-east.

“I’d like to see the Scottish Government put together an energy jobs taskforce that will take active steps to address this and to support these people – those who are facing losing existing jobs but also to help create new jobs going forward.”

Mr Macdonald also voiced concerns over the job losses ‘disguised’ by the Job Retention Scheme.

He added: “We’re approaching the point where employers are going to have to shell out a greater share of the costs.

“The real worry is that a lot of job losses that have been hidden or disguised by the Job Retention Scheme are about to unfold because we’re at the point where employers have to make a judgement which is tougher depending on the share of people’s wages they have to pay themselves.”

Scottish Government energy minister Paul Wheelhouse said: “This is clearly very concerning news, and our thoughts are with the affected employees and their families amid the uncertainty they face.

“We will do everything in our power to help those affected through our initiative for responding to redundancy situations, Partnership Action for Continuing Employment (PACE). Through providing skills development and employability support, PACE aims to minimise the time individuals affected by redundancy are out of work and it has a strong track record.

“In response to these uncertain times, we have put in place a significant package of support of over £2.3 billion across our economy to try and ensure as many businesses survive as possible.

“I will continue to work through the Oil and Gas and Energy Transition Strategic Leadership Group, which I chair, to monitor the impact of the downturn on the sector and its supply chain, and to work with OGUK, OGA, trade unions and employers to identify practical actions to support the sector, its supply chain and, most crucially, the workforce.

“The work of the Strategic Leadership Group, which meets for the third time on a taskforce basis this week, has already informed the development of a £62 million Energy Transition Fund package from Scottish Government, in line with industry’s ask of us, and industry partners anticipate the funding will help lever in additional funding from industry and UK Government to deliver more than £900 million of investment in the transition to net zero.

“In addition, a stimulus package is also being developed by the Oil and Gas Authority and OGUK to stimulate well-plugging and abandonment work in decommissioning and to boost infrastructure maintenance.

“The oil and gas industry is a critical component the Scottish economy, has a crucial role to play in the energy transition required to move to an economy and society that generates net zero greenhouse gas emissions. We have been seeking to work closely with the UK Government, which retains many of the key levers needed to support the sector, to ensure both governments are doing all we can to protect jobs and retain vital skills.”