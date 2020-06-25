Dozens of businesses apply for outdoor seating area licenses in Aberdeen city centre

Aberdeen City Council have said dozens have businesses have contacted them about setting up outdoor seating areas on Union Street.

Parts of the Granite City’s main thoroughfare and the surrounding streets have been closed to traffic to allow for social distancing and it is these temporary pedestrian spaces are where companies want to install seating.

Local authority bosses have said the temporary closure of some sections of Union Street are part of efforts to help NHS Grampian tackle Covid-19 transmission.

They also claimed the move will help the city’s economy recover and allow people to continue cycling and walking.

As part of the project to create pedestrianised areas, cafes, restaurants and bars can fast-track through the usual processes to apply for an outdoor seating area.

These areas can open from Monday, July 6, once licences have been approved.

Aberdeen City Council said that so far 40 businesses have asked about different aspects of the outdoor eating area scheme with 20 having made applications for occasional licenses.

These include cafes, restaurants, bars, hotels and a sports club with the majority of the firms based in the city centre and Rosemount.

Aberdeen City Council transport spokesperson councillor Sandra Macdonald said: “It’s great that so many businesses have come forward and asked about installing an outdoor area and most of them said they’re working on their application.

“People will be able to walk around, queue for shops and eateries, and eat and drink in outdoor areas safely around Aberdeen city centre away from traffic which in turn will help the social and economic recovery of the city.

“We’ve been carrying out these works now so when the lockdown eases in the next phases, people returning to the city centre shops, restaurants and bars will be able to physically distance straight away.

“There is similar work being carried out in towns and cities across Scotland as part of a concerted effort to reduce transmission of Covid-19.”

Licensed premises that wish to sell alcohol in an outdoor area are being urged to apply for the occasional licences which may permit pubs and restaurants to open outdoor spaces with physical distancing and increased hygiene measures in place.

An occasional licence has a maximum duration of 14 days in terms of the legislation and this cannot be extended or altered by the licensing board. Pubs and restaurants can submit a series of occasional licence applications at the same time.

The information for businesses including guidance and how to apply for the licensing, pavement occupation and planning permits is available as part of a guide for businesses on physical distancing.

The guide is available to download at https://bit.ly/2VhuDVj