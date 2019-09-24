Dozens of bags of rubbish collected during Aberdeen community clean-up

More than 50 bags of rubbish were collected in a community clean-up event.

Dyce In Bloom/Gardening Club hosted a second tidying event, following the success of its previous event.

The Autumn Litter Blitz event resulted in 53 bags being cleared up from around Dyce, thanks to the help of 60 keen residents who were happy to lend a hand.

Normally the group only has one annual clean-up.

However, the previous event, which was held in March this year, proved so popular that a second one was organised.

Evelyn Shearer, of the Dyce in Bloom/Gardening Club, said: “We were very happy with how the clean-up went.

“To get 60 people out for something like this in the autumn is really good and the support we get from people in the community is great.

“It’s a fun event and a lot of people really enjoy coming along.

“There were a few of the local youth groups like the Beavers, Cubs and Boys’ Brigade.

“We got great support from Tesco and Aberdeen City Council as well. It was a great event.

“A lot of people are really quite passionate about the amount of litter that gets spread around the local area.

“There are regular litter-pickers who come to most of the events but there were also some people for whom this was their first one.

“There have been litter-picks going on for around 10 years in various forms but this is the only one carrying on at the moment.”

Evelyn believes the turnout for the event demonstrates the appetite for keeping the area litter-free.

She said: “The fact we were able to attract so many people shows the pride in the place we all live in.

“People are taking action rather than just talking about it which is great to see.

“This is the first autumn clean-up we have had, but it was very popular and it’s something we would be very keen to do again.”

The next clean-up is due to take place in the spring.