Dozens of Aberdeen homes lose water supply after main bursts

Engineers are working to restore water supplies to dozens of homes in an Aberdeen community after a main burst.

The incident is affected around 50 homes in the Cairnfield area of Bridge of Don area, and was reported at around 6.30pm.

Scottish Water has estimated it will take around six hours to fully repair the water main, with supplies to affected homes expected to gradually return to normal from that point.

The utility firm has advised customers that they may experience no water supply, low or intermittent pressure or discoloured water while the repair is carried out.

A Scottish Water spokesman said: “We’ve got engineers working on a 10-inch burst main.

“Approximately 50 properties are affected by it.

“Engineers are on-site and focused on making the repair to the main.

“The hope to have the repair complete within a couple of hours and it may take another hour for people’s supplies to return to normal.”